DeepOcean tests uncrewed ROV launch and recovery system in rough seas (Video)

DeepOcean has begun live trials of its remotely operated vehicle (ROV) launch and recovery system (LARS), reporting that early results indicate the system is performing as expected on the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) Challenger.
June 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has begun live trials of its remotely operated vehicle (ROV) launch and recovery system (LARS), reporting that early results indicate the system is performing as expected on the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) Challenger.

Source: DeepOcean (Screenshot)

The vessel, recently delivered from the shipyard, is undergoing commissioning and testing aimed at validating its ability to carry out remote subsea operations in adverse weather conditions and elevated wave heights.

“Testing is now underway, and early results are promising for the uncrewed launch and recovery of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in adverse weather conditions and elevated wave heights,” said the company in a social media post.

The Challenger is equipped with DeepOcean’s patented LARS technology, designed to enable uncrewed deployment and retrieval of ROVs without human intervention at sea.

“Initial results from live launch and recovery trials are meeting expectations, confirming the system’s robust performance. This is an encouraging milestone, as the LARS is a critical component of the vessel’s uncrewed capabilities,” the company added.

At the end of May, DeepOcean acquired 100% of the shares in Australia-based subsea services provider Shelf Subsea, creating what it says is a global subsea player and expanding its footprint into Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

And just recently, Solstad Offshore, Østensjø Rederi, DeepOcean, Remota, and Kongsberg Maritime set up what they say is a pioneering partnership that will launch a pilot project to explore the potential for remote dynamic positioning (DP) operations in the offshore sector.

