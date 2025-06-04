From offshore to onshore: 'Pioneering partnership' exploring remote DP operations
Back to overview
Home Subsea From offshore to onshore: Pilot project exploring remote DP operations

From offshore to onshore: Pilot project exploring remote DP operations

Innovation
June 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore, Østensjø Rederi, DeepOcean, Remota and Kongsberg Maritime have set up what they say is a pioneering partnership that will launch a pilot project to explore the potential for remote dynamic positioning (DP) operations in the offshore sector.

Normand Sentinel. Source: Solstad

With commencement set for later this year on board Solstad’s Normand Sentinel, the pilot will explore how remote technology can enhance operational flexibility and expand recruitment opportunities within the maritime industry. By enabling DP operations to be conducted from shore, the project aims to attract a wider and more diverse recruitment base.

The shore-based DP operator will work from a remote operations center (ROC) operated by Remota, supported by advanced connectivity and cybersecurity infrastructure.

“Together with our experienced, forward-thinking, and innovative partners Solstad, Østensjø, DeepOcean, and Remota, we aim to challenge established norms in the maritime industry through innovative remote technology, collectively addressing future challenges with proven technological solutions,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime.

In addition to Normand Sentinel, the pilot’s first phase will include Østensjø’s Edda Freya, with both vessel to maintain full onboard DP teams to ensure safety and provide comparative data.

The project will also explore the viability of remote DP2 operations and assess a more flexible model for future operations, Kongsberg Maritime noted.

The partnership is formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“When developing and proving remote DP operations with renowned partners as Østensjø, Solstad, DeepOcean and Kongsberg Maritime, Remota will be in position to offer DP from Remote Operation Centres to the wider DP market. Our customers will benefit from lower operating costs and higher crew utilisation and flexibility,” said Sveinung Soma, CEO of Remota.

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad, added: “By combining new technologies with operational experience, we see the opportunity to transfer functions such as DP operations from offshore to onshore.”

Worth mentioning, USV A/S, a joint venture of DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, recently launched its advanced, 24-meter-long unmanned surface vessel (USV) Challenger in a project that focuses on improving subsea operations, targeting a reduction of CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to conventional methods.

The USV, which sports a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and a battery package that allows it to operate offshore for up to 30 days without charging or refuelling, was floated out at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Spain on February 26, with the naming ceremony following on March 8.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles