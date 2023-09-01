DEME contracts Hellenic Cables on Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm

September 1, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Hellenic Cables has signed a contract with DEME Offshore for the supply of inter-array cables for the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France, being developed by the Eoliennes en mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT) consortium off the French coast in the English Channel.

Under the contract, the Greece-based cable supplier will design, manufacture, and deliver approximately 120 kilometres of 66kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation that will interconnect the wind turbines and connect them to the offshore substation.

For DEME Offshore and Hellenic Cables, the Dieppe Le Tréport contract is another in a series of offshore wind projects on which the two companies have been collaborating, including Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction.

Hellenic Cables will begin with manufacturing operations for Dieppe Le Tréport in 2025 at its factory in Corinth, Greece, from where the cables are expected to be sent off to France in the second half of the same year.

The cable manufacturer’s contract follows the final investment decision (FID) that the Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT) consortium, comprising Ocean Winds, Sumimoto Corporation, and Banque des Territoires, made in April this year and the €300+ million of contracts DEME signed with EMDT shortly after.

DEME’s contracts include the transport and installation of the pin piles and jacket foundations for the wind turbines; the transport and installation of the pin piles, the jacket, and the topside for the offshore substation; and an EPCI contract for the inter-array cables.

The 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm, set to be built at a site located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe, will have 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines, all of which are scheduled to go into operation in 2026.