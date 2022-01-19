DEME places entire Dogger Bank array cable order with Hellenic Cables

January 19, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

DEME Offshore has awarded Greece’s Hellenic Cables with the contract to supply inter-array cables for the third and final phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger bank offshore wind farm – the Dogger Bank C.

With this contract, Hellenic Cables has become the sole supplier of inter-array cables for the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction.

Under the new contract, Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, test, and supply approximately 240 kilometres of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories.

This is in addition to 650 kilometres of array cables already awarded for the first two phases.

”Over the past years, DEME Offshore and Hellenic Cables have been successfully delivering large-scale cable projects together. We very much look forward to partnering each other again and leveraging our joint expertise to deliver this major project,” said Bart De Poorter, General Manager at DEME Offshore.

The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ vertically integrated submarine cables plant in Corinth, Greece. Production of the cables for Dogger Bank C is set to begin in 2023 and delivery will be a phased rollout in line with the project execution program.

Located more than 130 kilometres off the North East Coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B, and C –and each phase will have an installed generation capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

Dogger Bank C is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor, while Dogger Bank A and B are owned by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni. SSE Renewables is leading the construction and delivery of all three phases of the project, while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion.

”We’re proud to be the exclusive array cables supplier for the world’s largest offshore wind farm, which provides the UK’s largest single source of renewable energy. Dogger Bank C reinforces the position of Hellenic Cables as enabler of the clean energy transition,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables.