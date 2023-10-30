Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Despite lower profits, European and US oil & gas giants soldier on with ‘solid’ results
Premium

Despite lower profits, European and US oil & gas giants soldier on with ‘solid’ results

October 30, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Two European oil majors – TotalEnergies and Eni – and their U.S. counterparts – ExxonMobil and Chevron – have reported strong operating and financial performance in the third quarter of 2023 amid decreased oil and gas prices, which are nowhere near the highs observed in 2022. All of these energy players are continuing to pursue more hydrocarbons while optimizing their portfolios by branching out into low-carbon and green sources of supply in the transition journey to net zero.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies