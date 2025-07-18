Sempra-led US LNG project marks 1,000 global deliveries

Cameron LNG
July 18, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Cameron LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project jointly owned by several global energy majors in Hackberry, Louisiana, has exported its 1,000th cargo.

According to a social media post by Cameron LNG, the milestone shipment left the Louisiana facility onboard the Maran Gas Kimolos. In six years of commercial operations, the LNG from the terminal was shipped to 37 countries, helping to meet growing global demand.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure (50.2%), TotalEnergies (16.6%), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (16.6%), and Japan LNG Investment, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) (16.6%).

Cameron LNG cargo milestone

Located 18 miles, or approximately 29 kilometers, north of the Gulf of Mexico/America on the Calcasieu ship channel, Cameron LNG is a three-train facility capable of exporting up to 14.95 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. Commercial operations for Train 1 started in August 2019, Train 2 in March 2020, and Train 3 in August 2020.

The plant’s authorized expansion project originally entailed two trains boasting a 4.98-mtpa capacity, but the company requested a revision to its permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in 2022. The amendment includes a single 6.75-mtpa train, increasing Cameron LNG’s total maximum production capacity to 21.7 mtpa.

