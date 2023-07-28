FPSO Liza Destiny operating off Guyana; Source: ExxonMobil
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ExxonMobil and Chevron join European oil majors in posting steep fall in profits
Premium

ExxonMobil and Chevron join European oil majors in posting steep fall in profits

July 28, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

While the U.S. oil and gas majors, Chevron and ExxonMobil, recorded strong operating and financial performance in the second quarter of 2023, this still represents a sharp decrease on a year-over-year basis, as energy prices went into free fall after reaching all-time high levels last year.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

FPSO Liza Destiny operating off Guyana; Source: ExxonMobil