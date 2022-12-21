Development of Northwestern Europe’s 1st terminal for hydrogen carriers and low-carbon fuels on track

December 21, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

U.S.-based Vision Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals BV, says to be on track to file the detailed environmental impact assessment for its energy project in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands before January 31, 2023.

Namely, Evolution Terminals is in advanced development of a 16.4 hectare site in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen for the construction and delivery of Northwestern Europe’s first import, storage and handling terminal designed exclusively for hydrogen carriers, renewable energy products and low-carbon fuels.

Phase 1 development plan investment is estimated at EUR €450 million for up to 400,000 CBM of storage for green and low-carbon products and fuels. The project will include investment in a new deep-water jetty, quay wall redevelopment, truck and rail loading facilities, and the company is targeting FID towards the end of 2023.

At the moment the company is concluding the remaining requisite studies to support filing permit applications under the Dutch “WABO” process, targeting first submission by December 31, 2022.

The submission includes the filing of an environmental permit followed by a construction permit application for the first stage of development.

“A portfolio of detailed studies has been conducted and are now concluded by several experts and specialist Netherlands-based consultancy firms engaged by the company, to support the final permit applications. Studies have included spatial layout, planning and design, detailed quantitative risk assessments and safety reporting, acoustic and noise impact assessments, air quality calculations, water handling, fire safety and pilot navigation simulations for the jetty,” Vision Energy said.

Phase 2 and 3 plans include the expansion of storage for low-carbon products and fuels, and the integration of an Ammonia Cracking Facility to crack green ammonia to hydrogen.