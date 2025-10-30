Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy DFO, GO seal MoU for offshore wind and oil & gas vessel collaboration

DFO, GO seal MoU for offshore wind and oil & gas vessel collaboration

Business & Finance
October 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GO Offshore (GO), establishing a framework for future cooperation in the offshore wind farm supporting vessel business, as well as offshore oil and gas vessel operations.

Source: Dong Fang Offshore

Under the agreement, DFO will provide vessels to GO for offshore wind and offshore oil & gas projects in Australia, leveraging GO’s local presence and DFO’s fleet of high-specification construction support vessels.

“Australia’s offshore oil and gas industry continues to be a cornerstone of our economy, and GO Offshore has built a strong reputation by providing reliable, high-quality marine services to this sector. At the same time, we see tremendous potential for offshore wind in southern Australia, where world-class wind resources will drive the next wave of energy transition,” said Garrick Stanley, CEO of GO Offshore.

Both companies will exchange technical knowledge and expertise related to offshore wind vessels, including service operations vessels (SOVs) and other offshore wind support ships, with the goal of enabling future investment in newbuild ships for the Australian market. In addition, DFO and GO will jointly pursue opportunities outside of Australia, including Taiwan.

“The cooperation between our two companies will create new opportunities not only in Australia, but also across Asia-Pacific and worldwide. By combining GO’s strong local position with DFO’s fleet and expertise, we will be well-positioned to support the growth of offshore wind and offshore oil and gas industries,” said Polin Chen, CEO of DFO.

In April 2025, DFO signed a contract with Norway’s VARD for the construction of an offshore subsea construction vessel that will be dedicated to performing work in the offshore wind and telecom sectors, with the contract also including options.

It will be fitted with a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane, two deck/boat landing cranes, a 1,200-square-meter work deck prepared for a cable repair or cable lay spread, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) hangars prepared for built-in ROVs on both sides and will be prepared for the installation of a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, a large trencher, and a helideck.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles