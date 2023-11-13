Diamond Offshore drillship booked for another African gig

Back to overview
November 13, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling has secured a new contract for one of its drillships in Africa, which is related to work offshore Guinea-Bissau. The rig is expected to start this job in direct continuation of its current contract with Woodside in Senegal.

Ocean BlackRhino drillship; Source: Icon Engineering

Diamond Offshore has entered into a one-well drilling contract with an independent, undisclosed operator to utilize the Ocean BlackRhino drillship for work offshore Guinea-Bissau. The new contract has a minimum duration of 30 days, representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization. The work under the new contract is slated to begin in July 2024.

Bernie Wolford, Jr., Diamond Offshore’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to secure this work with a new client in direct continuation of our current contract and look forward to commencing the campaign next year.”

The rig is currently on a drilling campaign in Senegal with Woodside Energy. The first oil is targeted for mid-2024 and the Sangomar field development Phase 1, targeting approximately 230 million barrels of crude oil, will be Senegal’s first offshore oil project after it comes on stream.

The 2014-built Ocean BlackRhino is an ultra-deepwater drillship from Hyundai Heavy Industries, which comes with dynamic-positioning, dual-activity capability, maximum hook-load capacity of 1,250 tons, two seven-ram blowout preventers, water depth capabilities up to 12,000 feet, and drilling depth capabilities up to 40,000 feet. 

