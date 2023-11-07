Ocean GreatWhite at Kishorn Port back in 2019; Source: Kishorn Port
Diamond Offshore spots signs of ‘strong and lasting upcycle’ as its rigs land new jobs in UK

November 7, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling is optimistic about the future after winning more assignments for its rig fleet in the UK during the third quarter of 2023. With investments in offshore upstream oil and gas projects on the rise along with rig demand, the rig owner has secured higher day rates and anticipates further improvements in the offshore drilling market, bringing new work opportunities to its fleet.

