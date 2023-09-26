Back to overview
Home Green Marine DNV: Onboard CC and nuclear propulsion can compete with other decarbonization solutions
Premium

DNV: Onboard CC and nuclear propulsion can compete with other decarbonization solutions

September 26, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Onboard carbon capture and nuclear propulsion, previously regarded as ambitious concepts, are not only mere contenders in the quest for cleaner shipping but formidable ones, fully capable of taking on established decarbonization solutions, according to the recent findings from DNV.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

OCC; Image credit: K Line