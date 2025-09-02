Back to overview
Home Subsea Double win: TechnipFMC secures two flexible pipe contracts with Petrobras

Double win: TechnipFMC secures two flexible pipe contracts with Petrobras

Project & Tenders
September 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered energy technology provider TechnipFMC has secured two subsea contracts with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras for the delivery of flexible pipe to be deployed in multiple basins.

Defined as a substantial contract, meaning it is worth between $250 million and $500 million, the first award covers the design, engineering, and manufacture of flexible gas injection risers which will be used to sustain reservoir pressure and enhance production efficiency through high-capacity gas reinjection in pre-salt formations in the Santos Basin.

A result of a competitive tender, the second award includes the design, engineering, and manufacture of flexible risers and flowlines for deployment on assets in the Campos Basin. TechnipFMC defines this second contract as significant, valued at between $75 million and $250 million.

The manufacturing will be carried out exclusively at the company’s flexibles manufacturing facility in Açu, Brazil.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “As Petrobras unlocks Brazil’s energy resources, we are proud to provide technology and expertise that support some of their most technically challenging projects. TechnipFMC is a subsea innovation leader and continues to advance flexible technology to support new projects and enhance value for its clients.”

TechnipFMC and Petrobras recently started a pilot project in Brazil to test a new electric actuation technology, which is expected to become part of TechnipFMC’s eSolutions portfolio for subsea systems. The equipment is expected to be integrated into a subsea tree slated for installation in 2026. 

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles