Pictured left to right are Allison Weber, Leonardo Ribeiro, Flavio Bretanha, and Gustavo Calazans de Cerqueira.
Back to overview
Home Subsea TechnipFMC’s electric actuation system enters pilot phase with Petrobras

TechnipFMC’s electric actuation system enters pilot phase with Petrobras

Collaboration
June 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-headquartered energy technology provider TechnipFMC and Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras have started a pilot project in Brazil to test a new electric actuation technology, which is expected to become part of TechnipFMC’s eSolutions portfolio for subsea systems.

Pictured left to right are Allison Weber, Leonardo Ribeiro, Flavio Bretanha, and Gustavo Calazans de Cerqueira. Souce: TechnipFMC

The equipment is expected to be integrated into a subsea tree slated for installation in 2026. According to TechnipFMC, the collaboration combines both companies’ technical capabilities to advance subsea electrification.

“Through this pilot project, the companies demonstrate their commitment to advancing and scaling subsea field electrification. This project accelerates the development of subsea electrification technology in its journey towards an all-electric field,” said TechnipFMC in a social media post.

TechnipFMC said the new actuation system builds on two decades of electric subsea system experience and more than 30 million hours of operational run time logged by its eSolutions™ systems.

“This new addition to the eSolution family unlocks the ability to electrify your tree at any point in the value stream—during manufacturing, the life of the field, or refurbishing the tree,” noted TechnipFMC.

The pilot aims to support the shift towards fully electric subsea production, as operators look to reduce carbon footprints and simplify subsea infrastructure.

TechnipFMC’s eSolutions platform supports field simplification by using standard system components with a track record of reliability. The company’s configure-to-order approach is said to enable standardization across subsea developments, with key parts of the electrical safety system including the 800-series controls and electric actuators.

By working closely with clients, TechnipFMC says it can deliver fully or partially electrified subsea field architectures. The eSolutions platform is also positioned to support future energy developments, including the integration of renewable sources.

In May, TechnipFMC completed its integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) scope at Shell’s Dover deepwater project in the Gulf of America, formerly known as the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, some two years after receiving the contract.

Related Article

In January, TechnipFMC secured a “major” integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract with Petrobras for a project offshore Brazil.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles