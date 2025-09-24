Back to overview
Home Subsea TechnipFMC and Petrobras strengthen ties with new contract for subsea production systems

Project & Tenders
September 24, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has secured a contract defined as significant, meaning it is worth between $75 million and $250 million, with Brazilian oil & gas company Petrobras for the delivery of subsea production systems.

Illustration; Source: TechnipFMC

Following a competitive tendering process, TechnipFMC has been selected to design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed in an array of greenfield developments, brownfield expansions, and asset revitalizations across Petrobras’ portfolio.

The contract also covers installation support and life-of-field services, with provisions for additional equipment and services.

The subsea production systems will be manufactured and serviced in Brazil.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “Leveraging our industrialized operating model, we can standardize innovative solutions and deliver the schedule certainty that Petrobras expects on its projects. We look forward to creating new value together as we build on our decades-long relationship as a trusted local partner.”

The award comes some 20 days after TechnipFMC won two subsea contracts with Petrobras for the delivery of flexible pipe to be deployed in multiple basins.

The companies also recently started a pilot project in Brazil to test a new electric actuation technology, which is expected to become part of TechnipFMC’s eSolutions portfolio for subsea systems. The equipment is expected to be integrated into a subsea tree slated for installation in 2026. 

