DSME delivers new LNG carrier Isabella to Maran Gas

August 3, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has delivered the new LNG carrier named Isabella to Greece’s Maran Gas, the gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group.

Courtesy of Angelicoussis Shipping Group

Isabella is a 174,000-cubic metres LNG carrier built by the Korean shipyard DSME. It is 295 metres long and 46 metres wide.

The tanker is the first vessel featuring WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel engines in the Maran Gas fleet.

Additionally, it features the latest technological developments in cargo containment, boil-off gas but also a reliquefaction system.

The Greek shipping company of the Angelikoussis Group has contracts for 13 upcoming LNG carriers. Therefore, this will increase its fleet to 50 ships from the current 37.