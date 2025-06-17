French containment tech selected for Purus’ new LNG carrier

LNG vessel; Source: Purus
Project & Tenders
June 17, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

French technological containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has been hired by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) to design the tank of a liquefied natural gas carrier (LNGC) newbuild it is building on behalf of Purus, a provider of maritime services for gas transport and offshore wind industries.

The vessel will be built by HD KSOE’s subsidiary, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

GTT has been hired to design the vessel’s cryogenic tanks, boasting a total capacity of 180,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the firm’s proprietary Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

When the Purus-Hyundai Samho vessel order was made known earlier this month, it was disclosed that the new LNGC will be equipped with advanced dual-fuel propulsion and optimized to utilize natural gas boil-off as fuel. It will also deliver a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions.

This follows GTT’s agreements to collaborate with HSHI’s sister company, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), on two new joint development projects (JDPs). The partners intend to improve membrane-tank integration to enhance onboard ergonomics and LNG carriers’ operational performance.

