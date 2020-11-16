DSME wins $652 million deal to build 6 ULCVs

November 16, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has inked a deal to build six containerships for an undisclosed European shipowner.

The contract is worth $652 million (KRW 722.6 billion), the shipbuilder disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The containerships are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2023.

With the latest order, DSME’s recent sales stand at KRW 8.3 trillion ($7.8 billion).

Clarksons Platou Shipbroking said in its weekly bulletin that UK-based Zodiac Maritime was behind the order, adding that the ships will have 15,000 TEU capacity each.

The ships will be run by conventional fuels, according to Clarksons.

Data from VesselsValue shows that Zodiac has three 15,000 TEU containerships set for delivery in 2020 from Hyundai Heavy Industries.

To remind, Hyundai Heavy Industries won a $407 million contract from Zodiac Group to build four containerships in 2018.

The London-headquarter ship manager has 48 containerships, 37 bulkers, 46 tankers, 5 LPG carriers, and 14 vehicle carriers in its fleet, based on the information disclosed on its website.