Yang Ming seals the deal for 6 methanol-ready boxships

October 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has signed contracts for six 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready containerships with three local shipyards.

Signed with Nihon Shipyard, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Shoei Kisen Kaisha on October 28, the contracts include the purchase of three containerships and newbuilding orders for another three.

The orders and ship purchases were unveiled earlier this year.

As informed, the vessels are scheduled for delivery starting in 2028, marking a key step in Yang Ming’s fleet optimization plan to secure mid- to long-term capacity supply and strengthen its global service network.

The 8,000 TEU-class containerships will be the first batch in Yang Ming’s fleet to adopt methanol dual-fuel-ready specifications. Upon delivery, the new vessels will gradually replace Yang Ming’s 5,500 TEU-class containerships that have been in service for over 20 years. With advanced, energy-efficient designs, the newbuildings are expected to enhance Yang Ming’s competitiveness and operational flexibility across multiple key services, while contributing to a continuous reduction in carbon intensity.

Through its long-standing collaboration with Nihon Shipyard, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Shoei Kisen, Yang Ming continues to advance ship decarbonization technologies. The main engine design of these vessels is prepared for future conversion to green methanol fuel, and the propulsion system will feature a high-efficiency propeller, an energy-saving rudder, and a rudder fin to further optimize performance. These features provide the flexibility to adapt future energy strategies in line with evolving green methanol technologies and environmental regulations.

In related news, Yang Ming recently commissioned South Korean shipbuilding heavyweight Hanwha Ocean to construct a septet of 16,000 TEU dual-fuel boxships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The shipbuilding contract, signed in mid-September, includes seven 15,880 TEU units which will reportedly be the first-ever LNG dual-fuel container vessels in Taiwan to also feature ammonia fuel-ready (AFR) specifications.

