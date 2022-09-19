Dutch company to help rid He Dreiht offshore wind farm of UXO

September 19, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

German offshore wind developer EnBW has contracted the Netherlands-based UXO consultancy company NjordIC for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) expert services for the He Dreiht offshore wind farm project in Germany.

The company will provide EOD expertise and UXO consultancy during the upcoming UXO survey, identification, and clearance campaign, starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

NjordIC will also be responsible for the processing and evaluation of the magnetometer data, as well as the delivery of the final UXO ALARP certification. All services will be provided according to the German Explosive Law, the company says.

The contract, which will run until the forth quarter of 2023, follows the work NjordIC previously performed for the He Dreiht project, which consisted of a desktop study and risk assessment, and supporting EnBW in the UXO survey, ID & C tender phase by delivering the technical input for the tender documentation.

The He Dreiht offshore wind farm will be built some 90 kilometres northwest of the island of Borkum and about 110 kilometres west of Heligoland, where 64 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines will be installed.

The project has a grid connection capacity of 900 MW and an excess capacity of 60 MW in order to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible even when production is lower, according to EnBW, which secured rights to develop the offshore wind farm in April 2017 by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany.

Offshore construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024 with the wind farm scheduled to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025.