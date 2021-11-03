NjordIC to provide UXO services for He Dreiht offshore wind farm

November 3, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

The Dutch UXO consultancy NjordIC has been contracted by EnBW to provide UXO services for the He Dreiht offshore wind project in Germany.

Under the contract, which will start in the first quarter of 2022 and run until the third quarter of the year, NjordIC will provide a UXO desk study consisting of historical research and a multidisciplinary UXO risk assessment.

“The detailed UXO knowledge and expertise of NjordIC will be combined with the soil and metocean expertise of Fugro to implement and provide a comprehensive project-specific risk assessment”, the company said.

The desktop phase, to be conducted under German regulations, will focus on implementing a highly pragmatic and efficient methodology of UXO risk reduction to provide EnBW with a highly accurate report of the potential munitions remaining in the AOI from the Second World War period, according to NjordIC.

He Dreiht is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, about 85 kilometres north of the Borkum Island and 95 kilometres west of the Helgoland Island.

EnBW secured rights to develop the 900 MW offshore wind farm in April 2017 by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany and expects to start offshore works in the first quarter of 2024.

The offshore wind farm, which will feature Vestas 15 MW turbines, is scheduled to be fully commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2025.