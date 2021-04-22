Dynagas, Equinor renew Arctic Aurora LNG carrier deal

April 22, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Greece-based Dynagas LNG Partners, a partnership formed by shipowner Dynagas, has agreed a new deployment for its Arctic Aurora LNG carrier with Norway’s Equinor.

Courtesy of Dynagas

The shipper said its 2013 built ice-class LNG carrier will start its new charter agreement in September 2021, following the expiration of the current charter deal.

“There will be no lapse of time between the current and the new time charter,” Dynagas LNG Partners’ statement reads.

The time charter period is about 2 years and the annual gross revenues from the time charter agreement are expected to be about $21.5 million.

Commenting on the charter deal extension, Tony Lauritzen, CEO of Dynagas LNG Partners, said that this is a continuation of a long-standing relationship, as Arctic Aurora has been employed with Equinor since its delivery in 2013.