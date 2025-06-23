Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Höegh Autoliners: Fifth multi-fuel Aurora-class car carrier named in Japan

Höegh Autoliners: Fifth multi-fuel Aurora-class car carrier named in Japan

Vessels
June 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners has named its fifth Aurora class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan, making progress on its journey to zero-emission shipping by 2040.

Courtesy of Höegh Autoliners

The naming ceremony took place at Omaezaki Port in Shizuoka on June 19, 2025.

About a month ago, the 199.9-meter-long and 37.8-meter-wide Höegh Sunrise departed China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Jiangsu yard, heading to Japan. On its journey, the newbuilding bunkered liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Shanghai.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“The naming of our fifth vessel, Höegh Sunrise, marks a significant milestone for us and highlights the strength of the maritime cluster we work closely with on a daily basis… We are setting new standards for sustainable deep-sea transportation and taking a major step toward our 2040 zero-emissions goal. As the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTCs ever built, the Aurora Class vessels represent the transformation our segment needs,” Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners’ CEO, commented.

“We are transforming the deep-sea industry faster than anyone thought possible just a few years ago. We are sailing for sustainability and for a better, greener future,” Sebjørn Dahl, Höegh Autoliners’ COO, said.

Already today, the PCTC and the other commercially active Aurora Class vessels are reducing carbon emissions by 58% per transported car compared to the current industry average. By 2027, when the first Aurora vessel is ready to be powered by clean ammonia directly from the yard, virtually all carbon emissions can be eliminated, according to the company.

The Höegh Sunrise—like all Aurora Class vessels—can connect to the power grid while docked, allowing all auxiliary engines to be shut down and enabling zero-emission cargo operations in port.

With the Aurora Class, the shipowner sends a strong demand signal for ammonia as a viable, zero-carbon maritime fuel.

“We have already partnered with several of the world’s leading ammonia producers to secure the supply and use of green ammonia – including Sumitomo Corporation, Fortescue, Yara Clean Ammonia, Norwegian North Ammonia, and others,” the company highlighted.

With a capacity of up to 9,100 cars, and featuring reinforced decks and enhanced internal ramp systems, these vessels can carry electric vehicles on all its fourteen decks. All Aurora class vessels are certified with DNV’s ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notations – making them the first in the PCTC segment capable of operating on carbon-neutral ammonia.

Höegh Autoliners expects the delivery of two Aurora class vessels every six months until the first half of 2027, taking the total number of Aurora-class vessels to twelve.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles