EcoClipper, New Dawn Traders team up on sustainable cargo shipping

June 1, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch sustainable shipping company EcoClipper has entered into a formal partnership with the UK-based sustainable cargo broker New Dawn Traders to facilitate the process of finding and organising cargo.

Image Courtesy: EcoClipper

The news comes as EcoClipper’s first cargo sail ship De Tukker prepares to start operations this summer.

From August 2022, the sailing vessel will be carrying cargo and passengers on the North Sea, through the English Channel and as far south as Porto, Portugal.

Related Article Posted: 23 days ago EcoClipper: First sailing ship to start ops this summer Posted: 23 days ago

New Dawn Traders currently works with a range of sail cargo companies and has created the Voyage COOP programme to bring together a network of producers, sailing vessels and other ‘port allies’ to deliver goods in a sustainable way.

As explained, New Dawn Traders builds relationships across the supply chain to ship ethically produced, high-quality products with a carbon footprint that is close to zero.

“We are very excited to go into partnership with New Dawn Traders and their network. We share many of the same values and hope to help further their work to promote coastal communities and sustainable businesses,” Jorne Langelaan, EcoClipper CEO, commented.

“Working with EcoClipper allows us to provide a dedicated sail cargo route between our farmers who really give the best care to the land but wouldn’t normally have an opportunity to export, and our customers who are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of fossil fuel from ocean transport,” Alex Geldenhuys, founder of New Dawn Traders, said.

The Ketch De Tukker will link the ports of Northern Europe and Portugal to a dedicated sail cargo service, this partnership with New Dawn Traders will allow goods to flow sustainably along these routes and provide consumers with access to products that have been shipped in an environmentally friendly manner.

Alongside the recently announced sailing schedule, EcoClipper has a financing campaign that enables investors to become part owners of the fleet of sailing ships, including the Tukker.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago EcoClipper buys first sailing cargo ship Posted: 4 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: