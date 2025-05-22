Back to overview
Port of Rotterdam and EDGE looking into future-proof liquid hydrogen infrastructure

Collaboration
May 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Dutch Port of Rotterdam Authority has joined forces with Norwegian maritime player EDGE Navigation to work on the development of a future-proof liquid hydrogen (LH2) infrastructure for the maritime sector.

Illustration; Courtesy of EDGE Navigation

To formalize their cooperation, the port authority and EDGE Navigation signed a letter of intent (LoI) to jointly explore the necessary policies, procedures, and regulations for the import of liquid hydrogen from ship-to-shore and for ship-to-ship delivery.

Founded in 2021, EDGE Navigation is currently developing a series of commercial cargo ships powered by liquid hydrogen and an LH2 tanker that can be used for import to Northwest Europe and ship-to-ship bunkering.

Through the latest agreement, the parties aim to prepare the port of Rotterdam for the arrival of EDGE’s liquid hydrogen ships, which are scheduled to enter service from 2028.

The LoI is also said to underline the parties’ ambition to further develop Rotterdam as an international hub for maritime decarbonization.

“The hydrogen value chain is taking shape in Rotterdam. As an addition to the existing offering of ammonia and LOHC, liquid hydrogen will further strengthen our portfolio. A well-functioning value chain — involving relevant stakeholders and market players — is essential to successfully decarbonise the maritime sector and industry,” the Port of Rotterdam stated.

Paving the way for sustainable shipping, the Port of Rotterdam recently hosted an ammonia bunkering pilot at the Maasvlakte 2 APM terminal, validating the safety framework for ammonia bunkering.

The demonstration pilot involved transferring 800 cubic meters (cbm) of liquid, cold ammonia at -33°C between two ships.

