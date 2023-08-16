Elliott secures equipment supply deal for Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG

August 16, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Elliott Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebara Corporation, has secured an order to supply cryogenic rotating equipment for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project being developed by Sempra Infrastructure in Jefferson County, Texas.

Elliott said it was awarded the contract by Bechtel Energy, a company performing the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing, and operator training activities for the project.

Under the contract, Elliott will supply cryogenic pumps, expanders, boil-off gas (BOG) compressors, and end flash gas (EFG) compressors.

Besides Elliott, earlier this year, Fulkrum was contracted to provide third-party inspection services on the project. Air Products will provide its proprietary LNG process technology, equipment and advisory services while Baker Hughes will supply two main refrigerant compressors (MRCs) for the project.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is fully permitted and is designed to include two natural gas liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities with a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The expected commercial operation dates for Train 1 and Train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The final investment decision (FID) for the project was reached in March this year. Total capital expenditures for the Port Arthur Phase 1 are estimated at $13 billion.

The long-term contractable capacity of approximately 10.5 mtpa is fully subscribed under binding long-term agreements with ConocoPhillips, RWE Supply and Trading, PKN ORLEN, INEOS and ENGIE, all of which became effective upon reaching FID.

