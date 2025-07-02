Back to overview
Siemens, Samsung, and Black & Veatch scoop up work on US deepwater LNG export project

July 2, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) export infrastructure development company Delfin Midstream has tasked three players – Siemens Energy, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), and Black & Veatch (B&V) – with handling assignments on its American LNG project, which is under development in Louisiana and offshore in the U.S. Gulf.

Delfin LNG; Source: Delfin Midstream

Following the extension from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), granting additional time to begin exports, the Delfin LNG project secured the first deepwater port license from the Maritime Administration (MARAD), authorizing Delfin to own, construct, operate, and export LNG from the United States, in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order titled, ‘Unleashing American Energy,’ which was signed on January 20, 2025.

Dudley Poston, Delfin’s CEO, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the development of Delfin’s critical energy infrastructure project. Following the successful issuance of the deepwater port license by MARAD, all workstreams are on schedule and the project is currently on track for FID in the fall of 2025.

“By making this large investment to lock-in critical manufacturing capacity, we have secured our execution schedule with the anticipated delivery of our first FLNG vessel from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in 2029.”

Ahead of a final investment decision (FID) for this energy infrastructure project, Delfin Midstream not only struck a deal with Siemens Energy to reserve manufacturing capacity for four SGT-750 gas turbine mechanical drive packages but also agreed to an early works program with Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch.

The duo will enable it to further detail floating LNG (FLNG) vessel design specifications as the basis for the lump-sum turn-key engineering, procurement, construction, and integration (EPCI) contract and to prepare both contractors for the execution of the project. The FID is anticipated in the fall of 2025.

Karim Amin, Siemens Energy’s Executive Board Member, emphasized: “Siemens Energy is excited to support Delfin’s energy infrastructure project by providing the critical gas turbine mechanical drive packages the company needs as it moves towards delivering the first offshore LNG project in the United States.

“The modular design, high power-to-weight ratio and ability to operate under diverse conditions make Siemens Energy gas turbines an innovative and ideal technology solution for this leading low emissions energy infrastructure project.”

While the agreement with Siemens Energy for four SGT-750 gas turbine mechanical drive packages will be used to drive the mixed-refrigerant compressors for Delfin’s LNG liquefaction system, the early works program deal with Samsung and B&V will further detail FLNG vessel design specifications to de-risk project execution and ensure both contractors are prepared for immediate project execution after the FID.

The U.S. LNG player’s brownfield deepwater port is said to require minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three floating LNG vessels, producing up to 13.2 million tonnes (mtpa) of LNG annually. The firm also acquired the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of America.

The Delfin project, majority-owned by Fairwood PeninsulaTalisman Global Alternative Master, and Talisman Global Capital Master, has the potential to be the first LNG export deepwater port facility in the United States, and a significant economic contributor and job creator in the long run.

The deals with Siemens, Samsung, and B&V come after the DOE revealed its action plan to cut the red tape for its LNG industry and lessen the burden of regulatory barriers preventing LNG export projects from requesting commencement date extensions.

