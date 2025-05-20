Back to overview
Embracing green fuels, UECC cuts CO2 emissions by 107,000t+ in 2024

Transition
May 20, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway-based RoRo transportation provider United European Car Carriers (UECC) said it achieved a ‘massive’ reduction in well-to-wake CO2 emissions in 2024 mainly through bunkering liquefied biomethane (LBM) on LNG-fueled vessels.

UECC multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC Auto Aspire being refueled with LBM at the Port of Zeebrugge. Photo: Titan Clean Fuels

The company’s latest annual environmental data shows its emissions fell by more than 107,000 tonnes of CO2 last year, a significant 70% increase on a reduction of over 63,000 tonnes achieved in 2023.

UECC said it aims to boost emissions cuts by a further 50% this year to nearly 155,000 tonnes towards its goal of a 187,000-tonne reduction in 2030 as the company is ramping up the use of alternative fuels across its eco-friendly fleet.

“We continue to make major strides towards realising our sustainability ambitions, supported by pioneering investments in green fuels and sustainable technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in operations,” Glenn Edvardsen, UECC’s CEO, commented.

“These efforts have enabled us to provide our customers with progressively sustainable ship transport amid increasing demand for low-carbon logistics due to the imperative of decarbonisation, driven by expanding green regulation with carbon pricing and increasing penalties for pollutive operations.”

Edvardsen added that UECC is on track with GHG intensity reductions exceeding regulations, enabling it to run a compliance surplus concerning FuelEU Maritime, while also cutting costs significantly under the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

UECC’s environmental performance has been enhanced by wider adoption of alternative fuels – including biofuels, low-carbon LNG and LBM, or bioLNG – that last year accounted for around 42% of fuel consumption on its 16-vessel fleet of owned and chartered/operated pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), up from 34% in 2023.

The company has set a revised target of 58% for alternative use by 2030 due to the relatively high impact of bioLNG in cutting emissions versus other alternative fuels, allowing carbon-neutral cargo transport for customers.

According to UECC’s Senior Manager of Business Planning & Sustainability, Masanori Nagashima, bioLNG is now seen by the company as the key fuel to achieve its target of a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 versus a 2014 baseline and net zero by 2040 – ahead of the 2050 deadline set by both the IMO and EU.

The fuel is being bunkered on UECC’s dual and multi-fuel LNG pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) – three of which have battery hybrid capability. The company also has on order two multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid newbuild PCTCs due for delivery in 2028.

