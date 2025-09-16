UECC
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Renault joins UECC’s initiative to cut emissions through bioLNG use

Renault joins UECC’s initiative to cut emissions through bioLNG use

Collaboration
September 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French automobile manufacturer Renault Group has signed up to participate in United European Car Carriers’ (UECC) Sail for Change fuel-switching program, making it the fifth automotive manufacturer to join the pioneering initiative that has seen major reductions in emissions through bunkering of liquefied biomethane on UECC vessels.

Illustration. Courtesy of UECC

Pilot shipments of Renault vehicles started on July 1, 2025, from Zeebrugge, Belgium to Esbjerg, Denmark under Sail for Change (S4C), which UECC estimates will result in an annual saving of 1 million kilograms (1,000 tonnes) of Scope 3 CO2 emissions for the car maker.

“It is great to see that another … customer has decided to come onboard Sail for Change as the programme has expanded since being launched a year ago, boosting bunkering of liquefied biomethane (LBM) to generate significant emissions reductions to meet the market demand for more sustainable maritime logistics,” Glenn Edvardsen, UECC CEO, commented.

“The programme has gained momentum with the support of our customers, which enables us to step up our sustainability efforts through increased investment in alternative fuel technologies for a greener future.”

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The use of high-impact LBM, or bioLNG, as fuel on UECC’s fleet of dual and multi-fuel LNG pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) enabled the company to cut its CO2 emissions by more than 107,000 tonnes in 2024. The Norwegian RoRo transportation provider expects this reduction to increase by 50% to nearly 155,000 tonnes this year.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Renault Group is looking to reduce emissions from its supply chain and logistics by at least 27% by 2030 as part of its ambition to achieve net zero in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050 under its strategic plan.

“Sail for Change is our flagship product for customers seeking to decarbonise, allowing them to make a direct, meaningful and certified impact on their supply chain emissions by offering marine transport powered by sustainable fuels, complemented by energy efficiency measures in UECC ship operations and onshore electrification,” Daniel Gent, UECC’s Energy & Sustainability Manager, said.

UECC has been able to realize major environmental efficiency gains for its fleet under S4C through the use of both biofuels and LBM, which allows carbon-neutral cargo shipments, as it seeks to expand the scope of the program to embrace more sustainable fuels such as eLNG.

BioLNG, which is being provided for S4C under a supply agreement with Titan Clean Fuels, is now seen by UECC as the key fuel to achieve its target of a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 towards its goal of net zero by 2040.

UECC has been able to avoid surcharges for its customers as its eco-friendly fleet is generating a compliance surplus under FuelEU Maritime that can be monetized through the pooling mechanism of the regulation.

This surplus is set to continue long into the future with increasing adoption of alternative fuels that are expected to account for 58% of the company’s fuel use by 2030. While its fleet retains a C rating or above to remain compliant with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), progressive reductions in emissions also enable UECC to minimize financial exposure under the EU Emissions Trading System.

“The success of the Sail for Change programme shows that it is hitting a sweet spot in the market amid regulatory pressure that represents a commercial driver for sustainability, proving that this is a key competitive differentiator both for UECC and its customers,” Edvardsen concluded.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles