EMGS teams up with Ocean Floor Geophysics

October 20, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: EMGS

Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG) and Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) have signed a cooperation agreement to work together on various projects to promote the use of marine CSEM technology.

The agreement places specific emphasis on exploiting the synergies between the towed-streamer CSEM system from OFG and the sea-bottom CSEM/MT nodal system from EMGS.

Cooperation will include development of proprietary and multi-client surveys, as well as multiphysics reprocessing of existing seismic and CSEM data.

In September this year, OFG signed an agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to use the hardware, software and intellectual property associated with the PGS towed streamer CSEM system.

Richard Cooper, president of Ocean Floor Geophysics -Multiphysics, said:

“Combining our technologies, expertise and market experience is an obvious next step for both companies and allows us to provide fast and efficient data acquisition and processing services over the widest possible range of marine environments for resource and environmental applications.”

“We see industry collaboration as key for advancing the EM technology. This agreement allows us to expand our acquisition offering to also include the towed-streamer technology and together with OFG we will continue to work on expanding the CSEM market and the range of CSEM applications”, said Bjørn Petter Lindhom, CEO of EMGS.