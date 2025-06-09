Back to overview
Home Subsea Seis GEaR acquires streamer recovery device line from Geospace

Seis GEaR acquires streamer recovery device line from Geospace

Business & Finance
June 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The U.S.-based Seis GEaR has reached a deal to acquire the Streamer Recovery Device (SRD) line from Geospace Technologies, with the transaction set to close on June 30, 2025.

Navigator Bird, Geospace Technologies product. Source: Geospace Technologies

The acquisition includes Geospace’s full SRD portfolio: SRD-500S, SRD-500DW, HSRD, Inline Streamer Recovery Device, Navigator Bird, and QL Collars. These products are used in marine seismic surveys involving towed streamers – cable systems equipped with hydrophones that collect reflected seismic wave data.

Following the acquisition, Seis GEaR said that it will expand its offerings beyond maintenance and repair to include streamer accessory sales such as recovery devices, float tubes, and collars.

“Over the last several years, we’ve sought ways to transition from being a repair and maintenance provider to becoming more focused on manufacturing in alignment with our Nautilus Cables subsidiary. In acquiring the streamer accessory line Seis GEaR will be able to provide a comprehensive product and service offering to our towed streamer customers,” said Mike Burnham, President of Seis GEaR.

Seis GEaR, founded in 2017, provides seismic data tools and services to the energy, mining, oil and gas, academic, and government sectors. According to Seis GEaR, the company is dedicated to helping exploration companies save money and protect their operational assets.

Geospace Technologies CEO, Rich Kelley, added: “We have confidence that Seis GEaR will support SRD line customers with outstanding service and experience. Having worked with our product line providing repairs for many years, the Seis GEaR team are familiar with both the market and the product to ensure they maintain the commitment to quality our customers have come to value.”

Geospace Technologies is also a U.S.-based technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in advanced sensing, IOT, and ruggedized products, which serve smart water, energy exploration, industrial, government, and commercial customers.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles