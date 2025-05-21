Back to overview
Home Regulations & Policy EMSA to assist EU in implementing maritime decarbonization measures

EMSA to assist EU in implementing maritime decarbonization measures

Authorities & Government
May 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement aiming at aligning “more accurately” the mandate of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

Illustration; Courtesy of Navingo

The agency carries out important tasks related to countering and handling pollution incidents at sea or the greening and digitalization of the maritime sector.

As informed, the provisional agreement also provides for the possibility to update EMSA’s tasks considering possible future challenges or evolving security issues at sea, such as cyber security and hybrid threats.

Concretely, the new regulation will provide a more suitable legal basis for EMSA to fulfil tasks in the areas of maritime safety, pollution prevention and response, decarbonization, surveillance and maritime awareness.

Moreover, the agency will provide technical, operational and scientific assistance to Member States and the Commission.

The regulation opens the possibility for EMSA to take up additional tasks, at the request of Member States and the Commission, in order to keep up with future developments in the maritime sector, thus making the agency more future-proof. Finally, the revision aims at ensuring that EMSA has adequate human and financial resources to accomplish these tasks.

“For over 23 years now, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has proven to be an essential support to member states in ensuring safety on European waters. Revising the agency’s mandate will better reflect EMSA’s current and future role and make the agency future-proof. With this agreement, we conclude the legislative work on the maritime safety package,” Dariusz Klimczak, Polish Minister of Infrastructure, commented.

In a separate statement, the European Commission has welcomed the provisional political agreement to update the mandate of EMSA.

As part of this enhanced role, EMSA will provide critical assistance to the Commission and Member States in implementing the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, and extending the EU Emissions Trading System to maritime transport.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

To achieve this, EMSA will employ enhanced surveillance tools to detect and deter illegal discharges at sea, while also developing its emissions monitoring systems and facilitate their reporting.

Additionally, the agency will reinforce its support for Member States in the implementation of their responsibilities in relation to their roles as port, coastal and flag States.

Specifically, the update is the final part of the EU’s maritime safety package, a set of five legislative proposals modernising EU rules on maritime safety and ship pollution. The rest of the proposals were formally adopted in autumn 2024.

This provisional agreement will now need to be endorsed by the member states’ representatives within the Council (Coreper) and by the European Parliament. It will then be formally adopted by both institutions following legal-linguistic revision.

The European Maritime Safety Agency was created in 2002, as part of the Erika II maritime safety package launched following maritime incidents in the 2000s. The agency, based in Lisbon (Portugal), has over 290 employees and is mainly responsible for assisting member states and the Commission in ensuring maritime safety, protecting the maritime environment and sustainability issues, coast guard activities, maritime surveillance and other digital services.

Maritime transport is an important lifeline for the EU’s member states, its islands and peripheral and maritime regions, with 75% of the EU’s external trade happening over sea. Although maritime safety in EU waters is currently very high, with few fatalities and no recent major oil spills, more than 2,000 marine accidents and incidents are still reported every year.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles