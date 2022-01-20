Enauta repairs pipeline but Covid-19 outbreak hampers restart

January 20, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has completed the repair of a production line on the Petrojarl I FPSO, which is operating on the Atlanta field offshore Brazil, but the production from the field is still shut down due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Enauta-operated Atlanta field is located in the Santos Basin. The field producing through an Early Production System (EPS) – comprising three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I.

Enauta stopped producing from the Atlanta field to carry out inspection and repair earlier in January 2022 following a pipeline issue. The company also experienced similar difficulties in the field last year.

The operator informed on Thursday that the repair of the production line of FPSO Petrojarl I of the Atlanta field was completed on 19 January 2022. However, the occurrence of a Covid-19 outbreak in the unit led to a lockdown and a crew change.

“The company is following all protocols and taking all measures to keep people healthy and safe; it expects to resume production next week,” Enauta said.

During this period, the company anticipated maintenance activities that would be carried out in a mandatory stoppage that will take place sometime this year.

It is also worth reminding that Enauta this week agreed with Altera a charter extension for the Petrojarl I FPSO. The agreements for the charter, operation, and maintenance of the FPSO will have an additional duration of up to two years, and their expiration was extended from May 2023 to May 2025.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian company is continuing the bidding process, which started in March 2021, for the FPSO and other equipment for the Definitive System (DS) of Atlanta as planned. Enauta is evaluating the proposals received in order to make its Final Investment Decision (FID) in the first quarter of 2022 and begin production in the DS in mid-2024.