An offshore platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Brazilian player’s offshore output grows, setting new production benchmarks

Brazilian player’s offshore output grows, setting new production benchmarks

Exploration & Production
July 4, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Brazilian energy player Brava Energia has registered an increase in output from its assets offshore Brazil.

PMNT-1 platform at Manati field; Source: Brava Energia

Brava said it renewed its historical quarterly production record in 2Q 2025, reaching a daily average of 85,900 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), an increase of 21% when compared to 1Q25. 51,600 of this came from the offshore segment.

It believes this achievement reflects the progress of the offshore segment, pointing out the Atlanta field in Santos Basin, which reached its highest quarterly production level since the start of operations in the field, and Papa-Terra in Campos Basin, which posted its best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2021.

The Brazilian player also said it sold 3.93 million barrels of oil in the offshore segment in 2Q 2025, noting that 1.07 million came from Papa-Terra, 2.36 million from Atlanta, and 492,000 from Parque das Conchas.

As for Atlanta, the quarter is said to have marked the highest historical quarterly production level, reaching approximately 36 thousand boe/d. Adjustments and testing of the operating systems, and preparations for the FPSO Atlanta to receive production from wells 2H and 3H are credited for this.

The Brazilian player says the connection of these wells is currently underway and is expected to be completed in the first half of July. The asset currently produces through four wells, 4H, 5H, 6H, and 7H.

Related Article

After replacing FPSO Petrojarl I, a previous unit worked at the Atlanta field, FPSO Atlanta started production on December 31, 2025. The vessel can produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil per day, treat 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Another asset in Brava’s portfolio, Manati, resumed operations in May, but full production capacity has not yet been areached. Additionally, operations were stopped for six days due to weather conditions in June.

Said to be one of the largest non-associated natural gas fields in Brazil, the field is situated in the Camamu Basin. While the Brazilian firm planned to sell the asset, in May it disclosed that it would not do so.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles