EnBW launches tender for subsea inspection services at Baltic and North Sea wind farms

August 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

EnBW has issued a tender inviting bids for periodic subsea inspection services at its offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

Hohe See offshore wind farm; Source: EnBW

The maximum value of the framework agreement is €6 million. The contracts are expected to run from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, with the option of up to three renewals each. The tender is divided into two lots.

Lot 1 covers the periodic subsea inspections for the 48.3 MW Baltic 1 and the 288 MW Baltic 2 offshore wind farms. The scope includes visual and functional inspections of the wind turbine and offshore substation foundations.

At the Baltic 1 site, all 21 wind turbines and the offshore substation shall be inspected every four years. The next scheduled campaign is planned for 2027. At the Baltic 2 site, 20 wind turbines shall be inspected annually (25% scope), with both jacket and monopile foundations to be covered. The Baltic 2 offshore substation is subject to a four-year inspection cycle.

The inspections may involve either full visual and functional checks or reduced general visual inspections (GVI). The contractor shall conduct the inspections between April and September. The full organisation of the offshore campaign is the contractor’s responsibility, including selection and provision of a suitable DP2 vessel, logistics planning, crew transfers, and inspection equipment such as remotely operated vehicles (ROV). 

In addition to the base scope, bidders shall provide daily rates for optional services such as re-inspections, spot checks, or minor recovery works using ROVs.

Lot 2 covers the period subsea inspections for the 497 MW Hohe See, the 112 MW Albatros, and the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

This lot includes the same inspection services as those described in LOT 1. At the Hohe See and Albatros sites, 21 to 22 wind turbines shall be inspected annually (25% scope). The offshore substation of each wind farm is subject to a four-year inspection cycle.

At the He Dreiht offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction, 16 turbines shall be inspected annually (25% scope).

The contractor, responsible for the full organisation of the offshore campaign, shall conduct inspections between April and September.

In May, EnBW launched a call for tenders for crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that will operate at its offshore wind farms in the German part of the Baltic Sea.

