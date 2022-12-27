EnBW picks Fugro for He Dreiht UXO survey work

December 27, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Fugro Netherlands Marine has won a contract to carry out an unexploded ordnance (UXO) survey and identification campaign at the 900 MW EnBW he Dreiht offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The He Dreiht offshore wind farm will be built some 90 kilometres northwest of the island of Borkum and about 110 kilometres west of Heligoland, where 64 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines and approximately 93 kilometres of inter-array cables will be installed.

The size of the area to be surveyed is approximately 62 square kilometres.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Dutch company to help rid He Dreiht OWF of UXO Posted: 3 months ago

The He Dreiht project has a grid connection capacity of 900 MW and an excess capacity of 60 MW in order to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible even when production is lower, according to EnBW, which secured rights to develop the offshore wind farm in April 2017 by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany.

Offshore construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024 with the wind farm scheduled to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025.