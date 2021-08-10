Eneos Ocean extends LPG charter contract with Yara

August 10, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese energy company Eneos Ocean has extended its charter agreement with Norwegian fertilizer company Yara International ASA for a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

The vessel MT Leo Sunrise was built in 2014 at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Its carrying capacity is 35000 cubic meters and its current draught is reported to be 10.4 meters.

The unit measures 173.79 meters in length and its width is 28 meters. It is currently sailing under the flag of Singapore.

Yara started the charter contract for the multipurpose gas vessel with the tanker operator in 2019.

The company has signed several contracts to work on the development and promotion of the use of clean fuels in the maritime sector.

Last month Yara inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singaporean/Swiss commodity trading company Trafigura. The two companies intend to collaborate on initiatives that will establish themselves in the clean ammonia value chain.

Yara produces roughly 8.5 million tonnes of ammonia annually, employs a fleet of 11 ammonia carriers, and owns 18 marine ammonia terminals.

The company recently established a new clean ammonia unit to capture growth opportunities in emission-free fuel for shipping and power, carbon-free fertilizer and ammonia for industrial applications.