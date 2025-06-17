Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel New strategic roadmap envisions Pilbara as Australia’s first clean fuel bunkering hub

New strategic roadmap envisions Pilbara as Australia's first clean fuel bunkering hub

Business Developments & Projects
June 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

A new strategic roadmap for creating Australia’s first clean fuel bunkering hub in the Pilbara has been launched to enable the use of alternative marine fuels such as ammonia.

Courtesy of Yara (Archive)

Released on June 17, the Pilbara Ports ‘Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub’ outlines the strategy to establish the region’s first clean bunkering hub and support decarbonization efforts in the shipping, resource, and maritime sectors, in line with the State Government’s 2050 emissions reduction target.

Seeking to leverage Pilbara’s high shipping volumes, proximity to emerging ammonia producers, and short transit distances to major Asian markets, the strategic roadmap estimates that a shift to low-carbon fuels could reduce shipping emissions from more than nine million tonnes of CO2 per year to under 560,000 tonnes – a 94% reduction. 

In order to realize this strategic roadmap, Pilbara Ports is collaborating with industry partners to progress several integrated workstreams to guide safe, efficient and commercially viable clean fuel bunkering covering infrastructure, regulation, supply, demand, safety, economics, stakeholder engagement and a future potential trial at the Port Hedland in 2026.

Ports Minister Stephen Dawson commented: “The launch of Pilbara Ports ‘Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub Strategy’ is a pivotal step forward for Western Australia’s clean energy future. By enabling clean fuel bunkering in the Pilbara, we are helping global shipping reduce emissions while unlocking new economic and industrial opportunities for the State. If we are to reach net zero targets by 2050 all sectors of the economy have a role to play.”

Pilbara MLA Kevin Michel added: “As the world transitions to cleaner energy, we’re investing in the infrastructure and partnerships that will make clean fuel bunkering a reality – right here on our doorstep. This Strategy positions our ports at the forefront of global sustainability efforts.”

The ‘Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub’ roadmap follows the “world’s first” ship-to-ship ammonia transfer trial conducted at anchorage in the Port of Dampier in September 2024.

In partnership with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Yara Clean Ammonia, 2,700 million tonnes of ammonia were transferred between the Green Pioneer, a 35,000 cubic meter (cbm) ammonia carrier owned by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Navigator Global, a 22,500 cbm ammonia carrier owned by UK-based shipowner and operator Navigator Gas.

Earlier this month, GCMD issued a report with key findings from the trial, confirming that ship-to-ship ammonia transfer at anchorage can be both safe and practicable, provided that recommended safeguards and operational controls are implemented.

