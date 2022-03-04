Energean step closer to Karish first gas following connection to Israel’s network

March 4, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Oil and gas exploration and production company Energean has connected its operated Karish gas field to the Israel National Gas Line (INGL), saying it is an important milestone in facilitating the operational readiness of the Karish field development located offshore Israel.

Once on stream, the field will produce and provide significant quantities of natural gas to Israel and eventually the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, Energean said earlier this week while announcing the milestone.

Mathios Rigas, Energean CEO, said: “This is another significant moment bringing us closer to the delivery of first gas from our flagship Karish development and is testament to the hard work of our employees.”

The connection between Energean’s land-based system at Dor Beach in Northern Israel and the INGL delivery system was completed by welding together two 30-inch diameter pipe sections. Gas from the Karish field will flow to the Energean Power FPSO located 90 km offshore where production output will be processed and separated.

The treated gas will then be delivered from an underwater pipeline to the land-based system at the Dor Station before entering the national pipeline on its way to distribution companies and end consumers.

According to Energean, the Karish development will deliver significant benefits to the Israeli gas market, creating a new, competitive element in gas supply that will drive optionality for domestic and regional gas consumers.

Rigas added: “Upon arrival, the groundbreaking Energean Power FPSO will be the first to be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea – providing enhanced security of supply for both Israeli and regional gas consumers whilst bolstering Energean’s position as a low carbon energy producer, driving the energy transition in the wider Mediterranean.”

Earlier this year, Energean stated that the Karish development remains within budget and is on track to deliver the first gas by 3Q 2022. On 31 December 2021, the overall project was 92.5 per cent complete with the FPSO being 98.4 per cent complete.

Excluding any further impact from COVID-19, which previously affected the project, the vessel is expected to be ready for sail-away from Singapore by the end of the first quarter. From sail-away to first gas, Energean expects 4-5 months, including tow, hook-up and commissioning.