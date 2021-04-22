Energy transition down under and the risks of it going under

Australia, the world’s largest exporter of dry bulk commodities, is charting its path toward becoming carbon-neutral in line with the Paris Agreement goals.

The country started hinting that it would join the global pledge on becoming a net-zero emitter by 2050 earlier this year, however, clear steps on how that will be achieved are still being forged.

Australia is scheduled to take part in Biden’s big climate summit, set to take place on April 22 and 23. The U.S. President has invited 40 world leaders to the virtual summit as he strives to reestablish his country as a leader in action on climate change.