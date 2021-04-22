Back to overview Home Green marine Energy transition down under and the risks of it going under Premium Energy transition down under and the risks of it going under Transition April 22, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina Australia, the world’s largest exporter of dry bulk commodities, is charting its path toward becoming carbon-neutral in line with the Paris Agreement goals.The country started hinting that it would join the global pledge on becoming a net-zero emitter by 2050 earlier this year, however, clear steps on how that will be achieved are still being forged.Australia is scheduled to take part in Biden’s big climate summit, set to take place on April 22 and 23. The U.S. President has invited 40 world leaders to the virtual summit as he strives to reestablish his country as a leader in action on climate change. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: Australia View post tag: bimco View post tag: decarbonization View post tag: Energy Transition Share this article