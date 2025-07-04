Back to overview
Germany to spend €400M more to future-proof shipping, ports sectors

Authorities & Government
July 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s government has decided to support climate-neutral shipping and ports with an additional sum of €400 million.

Illustration. Courtesy of Offshore Energy

The decision was unveiled by Patrick Schnieder, Federal Transport Minister, on July 3, 2025.

“Modern shipping with appropriate infrastructure is the backbone of Germany as a business location. The federal government, the states, and the private sector must now join forces to offset the pressure for transformation. The millions of euros for modernization are an important step in this,” Schnieder emphasized.

“Together with the funds that the federal government invests annually to maintain and expand connections to and from German seaports, as well as the funds that the states receive directly from the special fund, a comprehensive transformation package can be put together.”

As informed, the funds will be allocated from the country’s Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) to accelerate the maritime industry’s energy transition.

Specifically, the funds will be used to implement the National Port Strategy and the National Action Plan for Climate-Friendly Shipping. What is more, the funds are intended to co-finance the construction of shore power and bunkering facilities for alternative fuels and to develop climate-neutral shipping corridors.

The modal shift from public transport and urban commercial traffic to waterways will also be promoted. Details on the funding options are currently being developed and will be presented later this year, according to the Federal Minister of Transport.

In other news, German authorities have begun stopping tankers passing through the country’s waters to check whether they carry valid insurance for oil spill damage.

According to the German Federal Foreign Office, the measure is one of a range of initiatives spearheaded by the European Union (EU) to push back against the Russian so-called ‘shadow’ (or ‘dark’) fleet as well as to improve the security of maritime transport and help preserve the marine environment.

