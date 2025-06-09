Envision Energy and Marubeni enter green ammonia offtake agreement

Back to overview
Collaboration
June 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Chinese corporation Envision Energy and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni have entered a green ammonia offtake agreement to fast-track the global transition to low-carbon energy solutions.

As reported, the partnership aims to combine Envision Energy’s experience in integrated green hydrogen-ammonia solutions with Marubeni’s global network and energy trade capabilities to support the large-scale production, supply, and commercialization of green ammonia.

The collaboration is also expected to accelerate Japan’s shift to a green economy, drive greater investment and innovation, and support the government’s sustainability goals.

Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, commented: “The global energy landscape is undergoing profound changes, with hydrogen-ammonia playing an increasingly pivotal role. Together with Marubeni, we are accelerating the commercialization of ammonia, turning it into a key energy solution that powers the world’s transition to carbon-neutral fuels. This partnership lays the groundwork for ammonia-powered transportation and electricity generation, ultimately fostering a cleaner and more sustainable energy ecosystem.”

In other news, Marubeni signed an agreement to purchase low-carbon ammonia from the facility being developed by U.S. energy major ExxonMobil in Baytown, Texas. Furthermore, the company agreed to acquire an equity stake in the facility.

Yoshiaki Yokota, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Member of Corporate Management Committee, Supervisor of Energy & Chemicals Division and Power & Infrastructure Services Division, Marubeni, said: “Marubeni will take this first step together with ExxonMobil in the aim of establishing a global low-carbon ammonia supply chain for Japan through the supply of low-carbon ammonia to the Kobe Power Plant.”

“Additionally, we aim to collaborate beyond this supply chain and strive towards the launch of a global market for low-carbon ammonia. We hope to continue to actively cooperate with ExxonMobil, with a view of utilizing this experience and relationship we have built to strategically decarbonize our power projects in Japan and Southeast Asia in the near future.”

