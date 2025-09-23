LNG
Home Green Marine EPC contract awarded for Galveston LNG Bunker Port development

Business Developments & Projects
September 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Texas-based Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) – a joint venture between Seapath and Pilot LNG – has selected NV5 LNG Engineering Services (NV5 LNG) as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to build the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Rendering of GLBP facility. Courtesy of GLBP

With an initial capacity of 360,000 gallons per day (200,000 metric tons per year), the terminal at Shoal Point in Texas City, Texas, is set to provide bunker fuel for ships in the greater Houston-Galveston region. Reportedly, the facility will serve as a platform to supply conventional LNG, renewable LNG, and synthetic e-LNG by fuel barge to the expanding fleet of LNG-fueled vessels.

According to GLBP, the terminal is optimally located to serve major ports, including Port Houston, the Port of Galveston, and the Port of Texas City. It is projected to come online in 2028 as the U.S. Gulf Coast’s first dedicated LNG liquefaction facility for marine bunkering.

Shaun Davison, CDO for GLBP, commented: “Selecting NV5 LNG reflects our confidence in their ability to execute worldclass projects based on 40 years of experience and innovation. The new LNG marine fuels terminal aligns with our long-term vision of transitional and sustainable clean fuel growth. This project will significantly increase our capacity to meet rising demand while reducing carbon intensity.”

Peter Dirksen, Vice President of NV5 LNG, stated: “We are thrilled to assist GLBP with their strategic initiative. The terminal can play a pivotal role in diversifying the region’s energy mix, enhancing new marine fuel supply resilience, and delivering cleaner-burning fuel to the maritime industry. Our proven EPC expertise, combined with a strong local workforce, positions us to deliver this project. We are pleased to collaborate with GLBP on this project, the leading and only proposed dedicated LNG bunker project in the Houston-Galveston region.”

To remind, in the summer of 2025, GLBP and New York-based climate tech company Loa Carbon signed a letter of intent (LoI) under which the latter is expected to provide renewable e-methane directly to GLBP for liquefaction. As informed, this will enable GLBP to provide e-LNG fuel to the maritime bunker market in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Earlier in the year, GLBP received necessary construction authorizations from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard. Furthermore, it executed its first sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of LNG and obtained environmental permits for the development.

