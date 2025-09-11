COSL Innovator rig; Source: COSL
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Equinor cleared to drill Norwegian Sea wildcat with COSL rig

Equinor cleared to drill Norwegian Sea wildcat with COSL rig

Exploration & Production
September 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has obtained the drilling permit for a wellbore in the Norwegian Sea.

COSL Innovator rig; Source: COSL

Thanks to the authorization granted by the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD), Equinor can drill the 6507/8-12 S wildcat in production license 124 B, whose production was extended to December 31, 2045, last year. Per NOD data, the planned entry date for the drill permit is November 2025.

The rig to be used for this assignment is COSL Drilling’s COSL Innovator. The 2012-built semi-submersible rig is of GM4000 design. It is designed to operate in water depths up to 750 meters.

COSL Innovator was booked by Equinor in August 2023 for a two-year assignment, starting in the second quarter of 2025. If options for three more years after the firm contract ends in mid-2027 are exercised, the rig could continue working with Equinor until the second half of 2030.

Equinor is the operator and 25.69% interest holder in production license 124 B, with partners Petoro (36.39%), ConocoPhillips Skandinavia (27.91%), and Vår Energi (10%).

Alongside securing this permit, Equinor is working on getting regulatory approvals for its business combination with Shell. The duo decided last year to combine their UK offshore oil and gas assets into a new incorporated joint venture, Adura.

Neil McCulloch was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the new entity and Nicoletta Giadrossi Chair of the offshore UK incorporated joint venture. Equinor and Shell claim that the appointments mark “a key step” in establishing Adura as the UK North Sea’s largest independent producer.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles