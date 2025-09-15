Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig; Credit: Odfjell Drilling
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Equinor gets go-ahead to drill two wells off Norway

Equinor gets go-ahead to drill two wells off Norway

Exploration & Production
September 15, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has obtained two drilling permits from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) to drill wildcats in the North Sea.

Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig; Credit: Odfjell Drilling

According to NOD, the authorizations were granted for wellbore 34/4-19 S in production licence 057 and wellbore 34/6-9 S in production licence 554. Planned entry date for the latter is September, and for the former October 2025.

License 057 was awarded in 1979. Partners in it are Equinor (31%), Petoro (30%), Harbour Energy Norge (24.5%), INPEX Idemitsu Norge (9.6%), and Vår Energi (4.9%). The 34/4-19 S wildcat will be drilled using the Deepsea Atlantic rig owned by Odfjell Drilling.

The 2009-built Deepsea Atlantic is a sixth-generation semi-submersible, dual-derrick, dynamic-positioned rig of enhanced GVA 7500 design. The unit is designed for operations in harsh environments and at water depths of up to 3000 meters.

Thanks to a contract extension secured at the end of January, the rig is set to stay with the Norwegian giant until the end of Q2 2027, or 2030 if all options are exercised.

In mid-July, the rig was used to drill the eighth well in production license 554, but to no avail. As the reservoir was aquiferous, and the well is classified as dry, it has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Production license 554 was awarded in 2010. Holding a 40% interest, Equinor is its operator, while its partners Aker BP and Vår Energi each hold a 30% interest in it.

COSL Drilling’s COSL Innovator was picked to drill the 34/6-9 S wildcat, which will be the license’s ninth. The 2012-built semi-submersible rig is of GM4000 design. It is designed to operate in water depths up to 750 meters.

COSL Innovator was booked by Equinor in August 2023 for a two-year assignment, starting in the second quarter of 2025. If options for three more years after the firm contract ends in mid-2027 are exercised, the rig could continue working with Equinor until the second half of 2030.

Last week, the Norwegian giant got the green light to drill another well using the same rig, the 6507/8-12 S wildcat in production license 124 B.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles