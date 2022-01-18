Equinor resumes working with CGG for PRM imaging

January 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

CGG has secured a three-year contract extension to continue operating a dedicated 4D permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) imaging center at Equinor’s Stavanger offices in Norway.

Equinor’s asset teams analyze the 4D seismic images delivered by CGG within days of acquisition in order to optimize production management and recovery from the Johan Sverdrup, Snorre and Grane fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

The extended PRM imaging contract will run from 1 January 2022 until 31 December 2024.

“This contract renewal recognizes the unparalleled experience CGG has gained over the last decade as the industry’s preferred imaging partner for major offshore PRM projects,” said Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience at CGG.

“This imaging center is an excellent example of the market-leading dedicated seismic imaging solutions and in-house technical excellence we deliver to clients worldwide.”

To remind, Equinor awarded CGG with a seismic data processing contract back in the summer of 2019, covering the processing of seismic data from the Johan Sverdrup permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) system in the North Sea.

The contract ran from the second quarter of 2019 for an initial period of 31 months and included options of two three-year extensions.

The two parties also kicked off two collaborations in 2021, with the first being in May when CGG won a contract to carry out ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic imaging at the Bacalhau offshore field in Brazil.

In November, the French seismic firm licensed its high-end Northern Viking Graben multi-client seismic data set in the Northern North Sea to Northern Lights JV DA, owned by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, for use in its ongoing and future CO 2 storage developments.