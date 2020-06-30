Equinor to extend producing life of floater in Norwegian Sea

Equinor has received consent from the Norwegian offshore safety regulator to extend the producing life of Åsgard C FSO located offshore Norway.

Åsgard C is a condensate storage vessel tied back to the Åsgard field.

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Monday that the consent applies to the operation of Åsgard C until 30 September 2028.

Åsgard C is a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit used to store condensate produced by Åsgard and the Kristin/Tyrihans fields at Haltenbanken.

Åsgard is a field in the central part of the Norwegian Sea. The water depth in the area is 240-300 metres.

Åsgard was discovered in 1981, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1996.

The field has been developed with subsea wells tied-back to a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), Åsgard A.

The development also includes Åsgard B, a floating, semi-submersible facility for gas and condensate processing. The gas centre is connected to a storage vessel for condensate, Åsgard C.

Production from Åsgard A began in 1999, while Åsgard B and C came on stream in 2000.

Equinor’s partners in the field are Petoro, Vår Energi, and Total.

Another field received the life-extension consent this week. Namely, Repsol will continue to use the facilities on the Rev field until 31 December 2023.