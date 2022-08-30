Erma First debuts shore power solution

August 30, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Greek ballast water treatment specialist Erma First has launched Blue Connect, a high-voltage shore power solution.

Cold ironing systems enable vessels to connect to a port’s electrical grid in order to power vessels’ systems and equipment while at birth, enabling the ships’ diesel generators to be switched off, resulting in a reduction in noise and emissions.

Blue Connect includes a power transformer, which transforms high to low voltage, as well as the required switchgear to protect crew and equipment. The operation is controlled and monitored by the shore connection main control panel. Power changeover supports shore-to-vessel synchronisation to avoid blackout upon connection, and the system can be integrated to a vessel’s AMS or/and PMS.

“The launch of Blue Connect represents another key technological milestone for the Erma First Group. We now boast an array of game-changing engineering solutions and products for the maritime community globally. Protecting the environment has always been at the core of Erma First’s offering. Blue Connect is a highly advanced cold ironing solution that can help significantly reduce emissions in ports around the world,” Erma First’s Managing Director Konstantinos Stampedakis said.

The shore power connection is compatible with RoRo/RoPax, passenger ferries, containers and tankers, and can be custom-made, according to its developer.

Erma First is accelerating its diversification efforts by offering new ranges of products and services. Last year the company acquired oneTANK, producer of the world’s smallest ballast water treatment system. German marine water treatment system manufacturer, RWO, was also brought into the fold in 2021.

ERMA FIRST also owns intelligent-performance monitoring firm METIS, acquired in 2019, which brings integrated artificial intelligence to the company’s FIT BWTS system.