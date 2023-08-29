ERMA FIRST’s AMP system recognized as energy saving device

August 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

DNV classification society has issued a letter of professional opinion confirming that ERMA FIRST’s alternative maritime power (AMP) system, BLUE CONNECT, meets the requirements for categorisation as an ‘energy-saving device’ (ESD).

Image credit ERMA FIRST

In the same document, DNV recognises BLUE CONNECT’s ability to improve vessel Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings in line with regulations set out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“BLUE CONNECT’s official recognition as an energy-saving device that can help ship owners to improve their CII rating is a significant milestone for the product and for ERMA FIRST as an organisation,” Dimitris Tsoulos, BLUE CONNECT Director, ERMA FIRST, said.

“This letter of professional opinion from DNV provides evidence of the benefits BLUE CONNECT can deliver as we strive to offer solutions that facilitate regulatory compliance and support the decarbonisation of shipping and the protection of coastal environments.”

Dimitris Tsoulos, BLUE CONNECT Director, ERMA FIRST

By plugging into an onshore power supply and shutting down its diesel auxiliary engines while berthed, a vessel equipped with BLUE CONNECT not only saves energy but eliminates the emission of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide in port, thereby reducing its overall carbon intensity per transport work, Tsoulos explained.

In addition to improving CII ratings in accordance with IMO requirements, the solution allows ship operators to comply with port regulations as authorities worldwide continue to develop and implement requirements for the use of shore power at berth.

According to the company, the solution is suitable for retrofit and newbuild installations and is available in containerised or stand-alone formats. Standard models currently cater to Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax and pure-passenger ferries as well as container ships, cruise ships and tankers, but the system can be tailored to the needs of other vessel types.