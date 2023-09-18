European JV to deliver project that aims to 'revolutionize Senegal's power infrastructure'

September 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

A UK-Belgium joint venture has secured a $200 million contract to deliver onshore and offshore works for two links in Senegal as part of a program that aims to revolutionize the country’s power infrastructure and provide sustainable electricity to millions of people.

Source: Enshore Subsea

The award is for the Senegal Power Compact program, financed by the U.S.-based Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the Senegalese Government to contribute to the global fight against poverty.

UK’s Enshore Subsea and Belgian hydraulic engineering company Herbosch-Kiere will manage the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract, encompassing both land and submarine works of two ~17.5-kilometer 220 kV links stretching from Bel Air in Dakar to Cap des Biches.

The companies will establish an integrated joint venture in which both will share 50% of the responsibilities.

“We are honored to be selected as a key partner for the Senegal Power Compact Program,” said Pierre Boyde, Managing Director of Enshore Subsea. “This is a transformative initiative that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions.”

The offshore works will start this October and are expected to take place until the third quarter of 2025.

Enshore Subsea and Herbosch-Kiere plan to place an emphasis on local capacity building and skills development.

“We firmly believe in the power of equality, collaboration and knowledge-sharing, and we are eager to work alongside local talents, businesses, and authorities to leave a lasting positive impact on the community,” said Will Stephenson, Enshore’s Commercial Director.

The five-year, $550 million MCC Power Compact and a supplemental $50 million from the Government of Senegal for a total of $600 million program, was signed in December 2018. The compact investment is designed to strengthen the power sector by increasing reliability and access to electricity and aims to help the Government of Senegal establish a modern and efficient foundation upon which the nation’s power system can grow.

The compact, implemented on behalf of the government by the Millennium Challenge Account Senegal II (MCA-Senegal II) in collaboration with MCC, consists of three projects designed to take a complementary approach to improving the power sector, including improving the transmission network to meet the growing demand on the interconnected network in Senegal, increasing electricity access in rural and peri-urban areas of the south and central regions, and improving the overall governance and financial viability of the sector.